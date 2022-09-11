US Open Champion Iga Swiatek Finds Treasure Hidden Inside the Major Trophy | Watch

US Open 2022 champion Iga Swiatek got surprised with one of her favourite dessert in the major trophy after her stunning win in the final. The hard-court Grand Slam organisers decided to reward the newly crowned champion with tiramisu hidden inside the silverware.

The world number one Swiatek defeated Tunisian Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6(7-5) on Saturday to clinch her maiden US Open title and a whooping USD 2.6 million winner’s cheque.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Advertisement

Swiatek became the first Polish player to win a US Open title, her third Grand Slam trophy, having twice won the French Open. However, apart from all the titles and trophies, what stood for her was seeing her favourite tiramisu inside the US Open trophy.

Swiatek got surprised with the dessert and said, “I really appreciate it. Especially since I didn’t have anything to eat," a surprised Swiatek said.

US Open became a memorable tour for the Polish star as many of her dreams came true when she got a photo with American legend Serena Williams, rubbed shoulders with Olympic gold medallist Lindsey Vonn and got a chance to meet singer Seal.

“Actually after I met Seal, I was like, ‘Even if I’m going to lose right now I already won this tournament, because I got photo with him. It’s something that it’s only going to happen probably in New York - yeah, because it’s New York," she said.

Advertisement

The three-time Grand Slam champion received a grand welcome by the noisy crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium. After the heart-warming welcome by the audience, Swiatek said, “The energy that they give me, it’s surreal."

ALSO READ: Iga Swiatek Defeats Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur to Clinch US Open crown

Swiatek also revealed that she had doubts about winning on the hard-court, but after winning the title, she said she’s proud and only “sky is the limit".

Advertisement

“I wasn’t sure if I was on the level yet to win actually a Grand Slam, especially on US Open where the surface is so fast. It’s something that I wasn’t expecting for sure. It’s also like a confirmation for me that sky is the limit. I’m proud, also surprised little bit, just happy that I was able to do that."

Swiatek also revealed that she wishes to celebrate her win at the Broadway musical and intends to look for peace after the tiring tournament.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here