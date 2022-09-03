US Open: No Serena Without Venus, Says Emotional Serena Williams After Flushing Meadows Exit

Tennis great Serena Williams was moved to tears after her third-round exit from the US Open against Ajla Tomljanovic in what could potentially be the American’s last match as a player.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

In the post-match interview, the American tennis legend couldn’t hold back tears as she paid an emotional tribute to sister Venus Williams. She also spoke about her father and mother who were crucial in the star’s rise to fame and prolonged success.

Advertisement

“Thank you. You guys were amazing today. I tried but Ajla just played a little bit better", said the 40-year-old.

Her voice started to crack as she mentioned her father, Richard Williams and mother Orascene Price.

“I thank everyone here, who have been on my side for so many years. So many years. Decades. Literally decades."

“But it all started with my parents and they deserve everything. So I am very grateful to them."

“These are happy tears, I guess. I don’t know," said Williams as she pointed to the teardrops flowing from her eyes as the crowd showed their respect for the stalwart.

She went on to heap praise on her sister Venus Williams who has been a pillar of strength throughout Serena’s career.

“I wouldn’t be Serena if there were no Venus. So, thank you, Venus."

Advertisement

She walked off into the tunnel after soaking in the embrace of a crowd that had come out to see one of the sport’s all-time greats participate in what could probably be her last grand slam event.

The 23-time grand slam winner went down to Tomljanovic 5-7, 7-6 (4), 1-6 as she crashed out of the year-end grand slam, where she has triumphed half a dozen times.

Williams revolutionised the sport of tennis and aided in making it more popular in the USA with her continued success through the years.

Advertisement

Speculation had been going around that it might be her last tournament. Williams has been particularly vague about using the word ‘retirement’ as she has instead opted for the usage of the word ‘evolve’.

Advertisement

Tomljanovic paid tribute to the American great with her on-court interview after the game.

“I am feeling very sorry because I love Serena as much as you guys do. What she has done for me and the sport of tennis is incredible. IO never thought that I’d have a chance to play her in her last match when I remember watching her as a kid in all those finals. So this is a surreal moment for me," said the Croatian.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here