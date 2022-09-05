Home » News » Sports » US Open: Ons Jabeur and Ajla Tomljanovic Through to Quarter-finals

Sports Desk

September 05, 2022

New York

Ons Jabeur at the US Open (AP)
Ons Jabeur at the US Open (AP)

Ons Jabeur and Ajla Tomljanovic will face off in in the quarter-finals of the US Open

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur made the US Open quarter-finals for the first time on Sunday with a 7-6 (7/1), 6-4 win over Veronika Kudermetova.

Wimbledon runner-up Jabeur, the fifth seed, will face unseeded Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, who ended the career of Serena Williams in the third round, for a place in the semi-finals.

Tomljanovic ousts Samsonova

Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic followed up her victory over Serena Williams with another battling performance to beat Liudmila Samsonova and reach the quarter-finals of the US Open on Sunday.

Tomljanovic — who knocked out tennis icon Williams in the third round on Friday — advanced to the last eight with a 7-6 (10/8), 6-1 victory over Samsonova.

The 29-year-old world number 46 will play either Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur or Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova in the quarters.

“The fact that I won, I’m still a little speechless," Tomljanovic said after her win.

Tomljanovic was set on the path to victory after a dramatic opening set which lasted 1hr 22mins. She saved seven set points in an epic near 20-minute 10th game to hold serve at 4-5 down.

She then saved another in the tie-break before clinching the set.

“I don’t know that it’s 20 minutes … If I knew it was that long I would probably panic a little bit," Tomljanovic said of the marathon 10th game.

“I think it was just about staying in the moment. I just try to stay as calm as possible because inside I’m dying."

After the marathon the first set, the second set was one more-sided with Tomljanovic wasting no time in wrapping up the victory.

(With inputs from Agencies)

