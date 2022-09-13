US Open Shares Amusing Drawings of Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek

This year’s US Open has come to an end with a terrific Men’s Singles Final between Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud. Third-seeded Carlos Alcaraz ended up registering a historic double at the 2022 US Open by winning his first major title and clinching the world No. 1 ranking.

Alcaraz defeated Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3 to propel his Grand Slam career on September 11.

Advertisement

Polish star Iga Swiatek also created history by triumphing in the Women’s Singles Final against Aryna Sabalenka. Both Alcaraz and Swiatek were crowned champions after a thrilling fortnight which saw them produce scintillating tennis. While their tennis is certainly on a different level altogether, the same cannot be said about their drawing skills. During the tournament, several players took on the light-hearted task of drawing the iconic logo of the US Open.

After the conclusion of the tournament, US Open tweeted delightful pictures of the drawings of both Alcaraz and Swiatek. While sharing the pictures, US Open wrote, “The US Open logo as drawn by our two champions.

While Swiatek’s drawing is pretty similar to the actual US Open logo, Alcaraz’s drawing is quite hilarious. Netizens have praised Iga Swiatek for her drawing skills and also appreciated Carlos Alcaraz for being a good sport.

Ahead of the high-stakes final, there were questions about Alcaraz’s fitness since he had played three brutal five-set matches on the trot. In the semifinal, Alcaraz had downed Frances Tiafoe after 4 hours and 19 minutes. But Alcaraz showed supreme fitness and agility in the most important match of his life.

It is worth noting that this has been a breakout year for the Spaniard. With his US Open triumph, Alcaraz has now won a total of five titles this season. Before the start of the tournament, many were seeing him as one of the favourites to go all the way. However, Carlos Alcaraz’s remarkable title run has astounded several pundits.

Alcaraz showed great mental fortitude during clutch moments in all his seven matches. Many have even compared Alcaraz with his great compatriot, Rafael Nadal. Alcaraz’s mental toughness is certainly reminiscent of Nadal’s undying spirit to compete.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here