Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NBA 2022 playoffs Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Utah Jazz will be determined to level the series against Dallas Mavericks as the two teams are set to take on each other tomorrow in the Game 4 of the NBA 2022 playoffs at the Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City.

Jazz had kicked off their NBA playoffs on a positive note after clinching a 93-99 win against Mavericks in Game 1. But Mavericks scripted a remarkable turnaround to secure two back-to-back wins in the series to clinch a 2-1 lead.

In the second game of the series, Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson produced a stellar show (41 points, eight rebounds and five assists) to earn a win for his side. Brunson also finished the match as the highest scorer as well.

The 25-year-old guard, carried on his impressive show in Game 3 also as he scored 31 points to earn another win for the Mavericks. Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell turned out to be the highest scorer (32 points) of the match but his efforts proved to be inconsequential as his side had to face a defeat eventually.

Ahead of today’s NBA 2022 playoffs match between Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks; here is all you need to know:

What date NBA 2022 playoffs match between Utah Jazz (UTA) vs Dallas Mavericks (DAL) will be played?

The NBA 2022 match between Utah Jazz (UTA) vs Dallas Mavericks (DAL will take place on April 24, Sunday.

Where will the NBA 2022 match Utah Jazz (UTA) vs Dallas Mavericks (DAL) be played?

The match between Utah Jazz (UTA) vs Dallas Mavericks (DAL) will be played at the Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City.

What time will the NBA 2022 match Utah Jazz (UTA) vs Dallas Mavericks (DAL)?

The match between Utah Jazz (UTA) vs Dallas Mavericks (DAL) will begin at 2:00 am IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Utah Jazz (UTA) vs Dallas Mavericks (DAL) match?

Utah Jazz (UTA) vs Dallas Mavericks (DAL) match will be televised on Sports18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Utah Jazz (UTA) vs Dallas Mavericks (DAL)) match?

Utah Jazz (UTA) vs Dallas Mavericks (DAL) match available to be streamed live on the official website of NBA by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

Utah Jazz (UTA) vs Dallas Mavericks (DAL) Possible Starting XI:

Utah Jazz Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Bojan Bogdanovic, F- Royce O’Neale, C- Rudy Gobert, G- Donovan Mithcell, G- Mike Conley Jr.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Dorian Finney-Smith, F- Reggie Bullock, C- Dwight Powell, G- Spencer Dinwiddie, G- Jalen Brunson

