'Vanakam Chennai': Viswanathan Anand Welcomes 44th Chess Olympiad to His Home

India’s chess legend Viswanathan Anand welcomed the news of Chennai hosting the 44th Chess Olympiad on Wednesday and tweeted “Like we say Vanakam Chennai !!" International Chess Federation FIDE announced Chennai as the hosts for the Olympiad, which will be held between the end of July and the beginning of August. The exact schedule will be announced in the coming days.

Chennai will be host to a second major tournament and also hosted the 2013 World Championship match, where Magnus Carlsen won his first world title by defeating Anand.

“The experience with Delhi Chess Open, the largest event of its kind in the world, will be a big help, as we have already dealt with large numbers. But Olympiad is a big game. I am sure we will make it the best," said AICF Secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had tweeted the news on Tuesday.

“Delighted that the Chess Capital of India is set to host the 44th Chess Olympiad! A proud moment for Tamil Nadu! Chennai warmly welcomes all the Kings and Queens from around the world! #ChessOlympiad2022," he said in the tweet.

“It’s official now….India will host the 44th World Chess Olympiad 2022 at Chennai!" the All-India Chess Federation said on its Twitter handle.

The All-India Chess federation (AICF) had earlier submitted its guarantee of USD10 million to FIDE. The Olympiad was moved out of Russia after it invaded neighbouring Ukraine on February 24.

FIDE decided to open the bids after Russia began the military operations against Ukraine.

The AICF had earlier said it would bid for the Olympiad and the budget for the event would be USD10 million (about Rs 75 crore).

The Chess Olympiad is a biennial team event in which teams from some 190 countries compete for honours over a two-week period.

The Chess Olympiad was supposed to take place in Moscow from July 26 to August 8.

FIDE (International Chess Federation) decided to move the Chess Olympiad and all other official competitions planned from Russia in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The other events that have been moved away from Russia are the first Chess Olympiad for People with Disabilities and the 93rd FIDE Congress.

