Viacom18 Announces Launch of Sports18, Network's Dedicated Sports Broadcasting Channel

Viacom18 today announced the launch of Sports18, the network’s dedicated sports broadcasting channel. The pay-TV channel, available in SD & HD, will offer fans the best-in-class sports content in India.

Sports18 will be the new home to the world’s most premium sports properties, including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, NBA, LaLiga, Ligue 1, Serie A, Abu Dhabi T10, and top ATP & BWF events. Apart from premier picks from the world of football, basketball, tennis, cricket and badminton, the channel will provide fans access to top programming covering international sports news, magazine and highlights shows.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

“We are pleased to launch a dedicated sports channel for an audience across demographics and geographies," says Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. “Sports18 will strive to be India’s most-coveted broadcast network by providing fans easy access to a comprehensive bouquet of international and premier sports content."

As the LaLiga, Ligue1, Serie A, and the NBA come to the business end of their seasons, fans will be able to experience all the excitement on Sports18, the new home of their favourite sports heroes. Viewers can continue to watch their preferred sports by downloading Viacom18’s premium video-on-demand platform Voot (iOS & Android) and JioTV (iOS & Android).

Effective 6:00 PM today, Sports18 will be available on leading DTH service providers across the country. Sports fans can further engage on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube for schedules, news, updates, scores, and videos.

Disclaimer: Firstpost is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.