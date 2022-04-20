Vijayveer Sidhu Wins Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Event, Rhythm Sangwan Bags Double Gold

Punjab’s Vijayveer Sidhu won the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol title while Haryana’s Rhythm Sangwan clinched gold in both the women and junior sections of the same event on day six of the National Selection Trial 3 and 4 on Wednesday.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Vijayveer fought off a spirited challenge from India internationals Anish Bhanwala and Adarsh Singh to win the gold with 32 hits to his name at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Anish and Adarsh, both representing Haryana, came second and third respectively with 28 and 21 hits to their names.

Advertisement

Sangwan won both the women’s and junior women’s 25m rapid fire pistol events, shooting 569 to top the respective fields.

Udhayveer Sidhu of Punjab won the gold in the junior men’s 25m rapid fire pistol T4 competition.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.