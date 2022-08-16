Vijender Singh and Eliasu Sulley Face Off at Jungle Rumble Weigh-in

The weigh-in press conference saw Vijender Singh and Eliasu Sulley take on each other with as much aggression as it was seen at the press conference held a couple of days back. 17th August 2022 is going to see this tenfold as the main event for the Jungle Rumble will be witnessed in person by the people of Raipur when Vijender Singh will take on Eliasu Sulley.

Sparks flew between the golden boy of boxing Vijender Singh and Ghanian ‘knockout’ Eliasu Sulley, during the official face-off between the two for the ‘The Jungle Rumble’.

With 8 knockouts under his belt, Eliasu Sulley will present a unique challenge for Vijender Singh as he is set to compete after 19 months – the longest break between bouts for Vijender.

Vijender Singh was confident with his weight at 78 kgs while Eliasu Sulley showed his confidence through his little dance to the tunes of Sidhu Moosewala weighing 76 kg.

The Indian boxers who would be fighting the undercard fights looked all prepped up and confident to take on their opponents.

The fight will be telecasted on Voot and Sports 18 Khel on 17th August 2022 from 8 PM onwards.

The weights were as follows-

Amey Nitin – 57.1 kgs (Weight Category- Featherweight) Asad Asif Khan 57.1kgs (Weight Category- Featherweight) Ashish Sharma 60.4kgs (Weight category – Lightweight) Karthik Sathish Kumar 61.2kgs (Weight category – Lightweight) Saikhom Rebaldo – 59.1kgs (Weight category – Lightweight) Gurpreet Singh – 61.2kg (Weight category – Lightweight) Sachin Nautiyal – 66.1kg (Weight category - Welterweight) Faizan Anwar – 66.6kgs (Weight category – Welterweight) Eliasu Sulley – The African Lion – 75.2kgs (Weight category – Super middleweight) Vijender Singh - The Indian Tiger 76.2kgs (Weight category – Super middleweight)

Mr Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister, Chattisgarh will be gracing the Jungle Rumble to cheer on for Vijender Singh and the new onset of the sporting culture in Raipur and subsequently Chattisgarh.

