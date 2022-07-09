Vince McMahon Shelled Out $12 Million in Hush Money to Four Different Women, Say Reports

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was in the headline once again as reports of the 76-year-old coughing up nearly $12 million as hush money to four different women surfaced.

McMahon, who stepped down from his duties as the CEO of the successful wrestling franchise amid allegations of sexual misconduct, apparently paid a massive amount to the women who were also part of the wrestling industry, over a term of 16 years.

The payment made was to ensure that the women who signed the agreements would refrain from discussing their relationship with McMahon and would also relinquish any legal claims.

A couple of weeks ago, news of the company investigating a $3 million payment as settlement money to a former employee with whom he allegedly had an affair.

“I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the special committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation," said McMahon after stepping down from his role as the chief executive officer.

Stephanie McMahon, daughter of Vince, will fill his boots until the allegations that stain the name of the long-term WWE boss are cleared.

“I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are."

Though he has stepped aside from his duties to the company as the boss, McMahon still appears in the ring in addition to providing creative input for the development of plot and storylines.

The man from North Carolina took to the ring on SmackDown recently and sent a message using not more than a couple of words as he mentioned the words ‘then’, ‘now’, ‘forever’ and ‘together’ as he blared out ‘Welcome to SmackDown!’ before climbing out the ring and strutting down the ramp to his iconic ‘No chance in hell’ theme.

He also came up on stage during the celebration event that marked the completion of 20 years in the company for the legendary John Cena.

Cena who made such slogans as ‘hustle, loyalty, respect’ and ‘never give up’ popular worldwide has been the face of the wrestling franchise for an insanely long time now and it was only right that he got the celebration befitting his contribution to the inndustry.

