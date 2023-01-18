Vinesh Phogat Alleges Death Threats From Wrestling Federation of India Officials

In an unprecedented move, big-name Indian wrestlers such as Bajrang Punia, and Vinesh Phogat protested the dictatorial nature of the Wrestling Federation of India’s president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

World Championship medallist Phogat revealed shocking details about the things the wrestlers were subjected to when they spoke out against the WFI president during the protest.

“I have received death threats from WFI officials", Phogat said.

“After the Tokyo Olympics defeat, WFI President called me ‘khota sikka’. WFI mentally tortured me. I used to think of ending my life each day. If anything happens to any wrestler, then the responsibility will be on the WFI president", said Phogat.

“Coaches are harassing women, and some coaches who are favourites of the federation misbehave with women coaches as well. They sexually harass girls. The WFI president has sexually harassed so many girls", Phogat continued.

30 well-known wrestlers assembled at the Jantar Mantar to express their concern against the current WFI regime and to convey their displeasure at how things are being run by the wrestling governing body.

“Wrestlers are being harassed by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Those who are a part of WFI know nothing about the sport", Punia said.

“We want that the management of the Wrestling Federation of India to be changed", he continued.

“We hope the Prime Minister and Home Minister will support us," Punia said.

Olympic medallist Punia’s support staff including coach Sujeet Mann and physio Anand Dubey also joined in on the protest on Wednesday.

Rio Olympics medallist Sakshi Malik, world championship medallist Sarita Mor, Sangeeta Phogat, Satyawart Malik, Jitender Kinha and CWG medallist Sumit Malik were also amongst those who had assembled at the protest.

“The federation interferes in our personal lives as well and bother us. They are exploiting us. When we went to Olympics, we didn’t have a physio or a coach Since we’ve raised our voices, we are being threatened", the wrestlers felt as they voiced their disgruntlement with the federation.

