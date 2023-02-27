Vinesh Phogat took to social media to allege that a member of the oversight committee, tasked with investigating the sexual harassment accusations against Wrestling Federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, is leaking sensitive information to the media.

She said that the “reckless" behaviour has undermined the safety of women and also compromises the fairness of the investigation.

"It has come to my recent awareness that a sportsperson member of the Oversight Committee has been allegedly leaking contents of the complaint of sexual harassment while reading certain media reports since yesterday. Being a sports person it is extremely disheartening to see a fellow sports-person member of the Oversight Committee has behaved so recklessly. Their attitude towards women is evident from such behaviour.

The Best FIFA Football Awards Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online It is even more appalling that this sportsperson is a member of both the committees enquiring upon the sexual harassment allegations against high-ranking office bearers of the WFI. All this has placed great mistrust towards the committee proceedings. I am feeling let down at the not just weak but also strategic attempts of this committee member towards what should have been a fair and just investigation. I request that strict action be taken against the member for using his position in such a manner and that they should be immediately removed from the committee. The concern is not limited to the proceedings of this investigation itself as I’m sure that the former President is finding support from this member. This member has been acting against the interest of women from day one. The lack of empathy and insensitivity displayed by this sportsperson was shocking during the proceedings of the committee. I request this matter to be investigated and all necessary actions to be taken immediately."

The ministry was forced to set up the panel after the wrestlers staged a sit-in protest at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, demanding that Brij Bhushan be removed from the top post and WFI be disbanded.

The ministry asked the committee, formed on January 23, to submit its report within four weeks and asked Brij Bhushan to step aside till the completion of the probe.

As per the earlier deadline, the committee was scheduled to submit its report on February 23 but the ministry has given a two-week extension after being asked for some more time.

