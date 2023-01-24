Amid the ongoing standoff between Indian wrestlers and the Wrestling Federation of India’s president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Vinesh Phogat took to Twitter on Tuesday, January 24 to share a cryptic situation.

Aiming a sly dig at Bhushan Sharan Singh, Vinesh claimed those who stand with the truth can be troubled but cannot be defeated.

“सत्य को परेशान किया जा सकता है लेकिन पराज़ित नहीं।" wrote Vinesh on the micro-blogging platform, supposedly taking aim at the WFI president, who has been accused of sexual harassment by many top Indian wrestlers, including Vinesh.

The tweet comes a day after Brij Bhushan took to Twitter himself and clarified that he had not filed any petition in the Delhi High Court against the likes of Vinesh and Sakshi Malik.

Earlier, reports had claimed that the WFI supremo was looking to take legal action against the wrestlers who had been protesting against him.

“No petitions have been submitted by me or any authorized person associated with me against the Delhi government or against the protesting wrestlers," the BJP MP tweeted adding that he has not authorized any advocate, law agency or representative to present the petition in any court of law.

Apart from Vinesh, fellow renowned Olympic and Commonwealth Games medalists Bajrang Punia, Sangeeta Phogat, and Sonam Malik among others protested at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, demanding the sacking of the WFI president.

While the protest has been ended after they were assured by Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur that appropriate action will be taken, the Sports Ministry has constituted an oversight committee to investigate the allegations against Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The committee will be led by boxer Mary Kom, as they take over control of WFI’s day-to-day activity, with Yogeshwar Dutt, badminton player Tripti Murigunde and Captain Rajagopalan also part of the committee.

