Viral List Reveals Potential Winners of Royal Rumble 2023

Royal Rumble 2023 is set to take place in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, January 28. The main card event will begin at 8:00 pm with the pre-show from 7:00 pm. Interestingly, the event is taking place in San Antonio for the fourth time in its history with the famous Alamodome indoor stadium being the venue this time. Ahead of the much-awaited games, a picture with the name of the list of all participants has been circulating on social media. The list of 30 women wrestlers, set to participate in the Royal Rumble, suggests that the former NXT and RAW women’s champion could emerge as the winner of this spectacle

However, the authenticity of the list is yet to be confirmed. It also hints at the fact that Liv Morgan may be the runner-up of the famed event. The format as described by the WWE Website states that each match starts with only two superstars in the ring, with a new superstar entering the fray every 90 seconds. Elimination shall occur when a Superstar has climbed the top rope and both feet have touched the floor. This shall go on till there is one person left standing.

Rhea Ripley became one of the first stars to be selected for the Royal Rumble 2023. She made it to the top five positions in Royal Rumble last year and grabbed the runner-up place in Royal Rumble 2021. Ripley also heads into the showpiece event with considerable momentum on her back.

In an interview with WWE Exclusive, Ripley went on to state her clear intentions of winning the event this time around.

“Royal rumble 2023 gonna be my year definitely. I am gonna win the royal rumble. I’m saying it right now, and this is not a prediction but this a spoiler for all fans."

In a video shared by WWE on her predictions for the match, Rhea Ripley suggested that judgement day member Dominik Mysterio would be her top choice for the Royal Rumble 2023 winner.

Royal Rumble 2023 will be live-streamed on a pay-per-view basis on the Peacock channel. The Royal Rumble 2023 will be a pivotal event for WWE as it forms the first step on the Road to WrestleMania 39. This is a great event for budding as well as veteran wrestlers to make a mark and showcase their mettle on the big stage.

