Watch: Saina Nehwal Shares Video of Husband Parupalli Kashyap Singing KK's 'Dil Ibaadat'

The tragic demise of renowned vocalist Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, has sent the music fans across the country into collective mourning. Following his death, social media has been flooded with numerous tributes and posts for the legendary singer.

Indian Badminton player and Olympian Saina Nehwal shared her tribute to the late music maestro. She posted a clip of her husband Parupalli Kashyap humming a famous song by KK.

The video shows Kashyap’s rendition of the beautiful number ‘Dil Ibaadat’ from Emraan Hashmi’s film ‘Tum Mile’. Kashyap can be seen singing while using his phone for the lyrics.

Saina’s caption of the video read “Remembering KK. #fantasticsong #kk"

Previously the ace badminton player had shared yet another post on Twitter with the late singer’s photo where he is seen performing on stage. The caption of this post read “Yaad aayenge woh pal, KK". The caption is a line from one of KK’s most popular songs ‘Pyaar ke Pal’ from the album ‘Pal’.

The multi-faceted singer passed away on Tuesday after falling ill while performing at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium in Kolkata, West Bengal.

During his performance, KK felt uneasy and eventually collapsed. He was immediately taken to the Calcutta Medical Research Institute where he was declared dead on arrival. The late singer’s remains were sent to Mumbai and his funeral was held at the Hindu Cemetery, Versova.

The demise of the legendary singer has come as a big loss to the music world. His soulful voice will live until eternity through his beautiful songs.

