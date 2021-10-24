Vishnu Vardhan and Sharmada Balu Enter Main Draw of Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship

Vishnu Vardhan and Sharmada Balu showed grit and feel to win their final round qualifying matches and made it to the main draw of the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship on Sunday.

Vishnu Vardhan, who has not been a regular on the domestic circuit, defeated Ajay Malik 6-2, 6-1 in no time. Some other winners who made it to the main draw in the men’s section included Parikshit Somnani and Siddharth Vishwakarma.

Parikshit, too, had an easy outing against Jagmeet Singh, winning 6-3, 6-2. Siddharth won 6-2, 6-4 against Lohith Aksha Bathrinath.

“It was a good match, I am very happy with the way I played. I think in the last three matches, this is the best I have played. Court 1 is my favourite here at the DLTA. I am indeed happy to be playing the Fenesta Open again, in the main draw," said Vishnu.

Speaking about his win, said Parikshit. “Long day today and I’m really happy to have won both matches and reached the main draw.," said Parikshit.

Vishwakarma said he was taking it step by step. “It was a good game. I was a bit nervous as I started playing after a long time," he said.

Sharmada Balu beat Kiran Kalkal 6-1, 6-2. In other final round qualifying matches, Shruti Ahlawat beat Anjali Rathi 6-2, 6-1. Sudipta Sen beat Ishwari Anant 6-3, 6-0; Farhat Aleen Qamar won against Sonashe Bhatnagar 6-3, 6-3.

Sehfali Arora beat Radhika Yadav 6-4, 6-0; Priyanshi Bhandari beat Lakshmi Gowda 6-3, 6-3; Vanshita Pathania overcame Nandini Dixit 7-5, 6-1 and Srinidhi used all her experience to overcome Niyati Kukreti 6-4, 5-7, 6-1.

“I struggled a bit in the beginning but was able to pull through," said Sharmada Balu. Overall, I am happy with my wins over the last two days and am in the main draw, added Sharmada.

“Today’s match was tough. Every year the Fenesta Open has a different vibe and atmosphere. It’s a great tournament to play," said Shruti Ahlawat.

>Men’s Singles Qualifying (Final Round)

Vishnu Vardhan (seeded 10) bt Ajay Malik (seeded 2) 6-2, 6-1; Parikshit Somnani (seeded 6) bt Jagmeet Singh (seeded 15) 6-3, 6-2; Siddharth Vishwakarma bt Lohith Aksha Bathrinath (seeded 4) 6-2,6-4; Faisal Qamar (seeded 1) bt Parav Dev Garg 6-2, 6-3

>Women’s Singles Qualifying (Final Round)

Shruti Ahlawat bt Anjali Rathi ( seeded 11) 6-2,6-1; Sharmada Balu bt Kiran Kalkal 6-1, 6-2; Sudipta Senthil Kumar (seeded 5) bt Ishwari Anant Matere 6-3,6-0; Farhat Aleen Qamar (seeded 12) bt Sonashe Bhatnagar (seeded 3) 6-3,6-3; Shefali Arora (seeded16) bt Radhika Yadav 6-4,6-0; Priyanshi Sankesh Bhandari bt Lakshmi Gowda 6-3,6-3; Vanshita Pathania (seeded 6) bt Nandini Dixit 7-5, 6-1; Srinidhi S (seeded 10) bt Niyati Kukreti (seeded 7) 6-4, 5-7,6-1

