Viswanathan Anand Confirms Biopic, Wants Aamir Khan to Play Him on Screen

After Sourav Ganguly, a biopic is being made with another famous sports personality of India. Five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand came to Kolkata after almost two years and gave an exclusive interview on his biopic.

An international standard chess tournament will be held in Kolkata from Wednesday (17 November) onwards to next Sunday. Anand played against world champion Magnus Carlsen in this tournament a couple of years ago. However, this time Anand will be appointed as the mentor of the competition, not a player.

Anand is known to be fiercely protective of his privacy but insists that the movie will open a window to his personal life and debunk the notion that “chess players are from an alien planet".

Viswanathan Anand said, “I have agreed to the biopic. The matter has already been discussed with the producer several times. I told them the stories of my life. The script writing work will start very soon. However, due to Corona, the work has come to a standstill. Hopefully, everything will start very soon. I can’t say much about the biopic now. I don’t know when or how the shooting will start. Wait for few days everything we will get to know about this biopic."

After this answer, Anand was asked, who is making your biopic as a director? Anand said, “I can say only that Work in progress. Will not say more than that. " Although already in news that, ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ director Anand L Rai is working as the director of Anand’s biopic.

Anand was asked, which actor he would like to see in his role in the movie? Anand’s candid answer to the question was, “I can’t say who will play my role in the movie. But I can say my choice. Maybe it would be nice if Aamir Khan play Viswanathan Anand on screen. I think Aamir Khan has a lot in common with me."

Anand was then asked like Leander Paes if he wanted to enter politics or not. Before completing the question, Anand replied, “No, I have no planning about entering politics. I want to keep playing chess. "

On his retirement planning, Anand said, “There is no question of retirement now. I really enjoy playing chess. During pandemic, I had participated in multiple tournaments through online. There are lots of matches in the coming days. I am also a commentator on the World Championships starting from November 24. “

