Vladimir Putin Suspended as Honorary President of International Judo Federation

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference following talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Moscow, Russia February 1, 2022. Yuri Kochetkov/Pool via REUTERS
Reuters
Updated: February 27, 2022, 15:42 IST

Russian president Vladimir Putin has been suspended as honorary president of the International Judo Federation (IJF), the sport’s governing body announced on Sunday in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“In light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Mr. Vladimir Putin’s status as Honorary President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation," the IJF said in a statement.

first published: February 27, 2022, 15:42 IST