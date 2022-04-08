Volkswagen, Porsche and Audi Open to Entering Formula One: Spokesperson

Volkswagen and its brands Porsche and Audi are open to entering Formula 1, a Volkswagen spokesperson said on Thursday, after months of speculation that the two brands were in negotiation over partnerships to enter the highest class of international racing.

The German carmaker, which has not previously been involved with Formula One but has worked with Red Bull in the world rally championship, did not announce how it planned on entering the sport.

The two brands would provide further information on the details at a later date, the spokesperson said.

