Volleyball Federation of India Announces Inaugural Edition of Indian Volleyball League

Volleyball Federation of India - the governing body for the Olympic sport of Volleyball in India, on Monday, February 14, announced the inaugural season of the Indian Volleyball League (IVL) to be held later this year.

The IVL, tentatively scheduled to kick-start around June-July 2022, will be the premier volleyball league in the country, sanctioned both by the Asian Volleyball Confederation and International Volleyball Federation (FIVB).

The IVL also proposes to have six to eight new franchise’s representing various cities across India. The teams will have a mix of top players from the Indian national team along with talented players from various states as well as a host of top international players in its roster for the inaugural season.

The national sport’s governing body announced the league in partnership with with Eurosport India — Discovery Network’s premium sports brand.

Advertisement

Mr. Ruchir Jain, Head of Eurosport India and Distribution- South Asia, Discovery, Inc. said, “We are delighted to be playing a role in popularizing the fast-paced exciting sport of Volleyball across India and helping Indian volleyball reach to sports fans across the globe. The Indian Volleyball League is definitely the future that the sport deserves, and we are not only excited to play our part in this but also would commend the Volleyball Federation of India for their vision in making Indian volleyball truly global in nature."

The proposed Indian Volleyball League will be an annual feature in the global volleyball calendar and will soon announce the process of applying for the ownership of new franchises through the official website of the Indian Volleyball League& Volleyball Federation of India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.