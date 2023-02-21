Home » News » Sports » WADA Appeals Russian Figure Skater Kamila Valieva's Doping Case to CAS

WADA Appeals Russian Figure Skater Kamila Valieva's Doping Case to CAS

WADA is objecting to a finding by a Russian tribunal that Valieva bore “no fault or negligence” in the case, which overshadowed last year’s Beijing Olympics. WADA wants a four-year ban and for Valieva’s results to be disqualified from the date she gave the sample, Dec. 25, 2021, including the Olympics

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: February 21, 2023, 23:34 IST

Montreal, Canada

FILE - Russian Kamila Valieva competes in the women's free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Russian Figure Skating Grand Prix, the Golden Skate of Moscow, at Megasport Arena in Moscow, Russia, on Oct. 23, 2022. The World Anti-Doping Agency has appealed Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's doping case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and said Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023, it is seeking a four-year ban. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
FILE - Russian Kamila Valieva competes in the women's free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Russian Figure Skating Grand Prix, the Golden Skate of Moscow, at Megasport Arena in Moscow, Russia, on Oct. 23, 2022. The World Anti-Doping Agency has appealed Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's doping case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and said Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023, it is seeking a four-year ban. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

The World Anti-Doping Agency has appealed Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s doping case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and said Tuesday it is seeking a four-year ban.

WADA is objecting to a finding by a Russian tribunal that Valieva bore “no fault or negligence" in the case, which overshadowed last year’s Beijing Olympics. WADA wants a four-year ban and for Valieva’s results to be disqualified from the date she gave the sample, Dec. 25, 2021. That would include the Olympics.

ALSO READ| Dubai Tennis Championships: Sania Mirza Draws Curtains on Career After First Round Doubles Exit

Advertisement

The Russian skater, who was then 15, won Olympic gold in the team competition in February before it was announced that a sample she gave two months before tested positive for a banned substance. The result was reported later because the laboratory which tested the sample was affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED NEWS

No medal ceremony has taken place for the team competition because of the uncertainty.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: February 21, 2023, 23:34 IST
last updated: February 21, 2023, 23:34 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks