Want to Win Gold at Asian Games 2022, Says Junior Worlds Silver Medallist Shaili Singh

Long jumper Shaili Singh made a name for herself when she won a silver medal at the Junior World Championship 2021 in Nairobi and is trained by legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George and her husband Robert Bobby George at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) facility in Bengaluru.

Shaili has been at the Anju Bobby George Sports Foundation since the age of 14 and is the U-18 national record-holder in long jump.

Having won the silver medal at the Junior Worlds, Shaili now aims for the gold at the upcoming Asian Games and she will begin to prepare for it next month onwards.

“From next month onwards, I will get into the competition phase. I am going to start competitions after May, maybe with the Nationals. Sir (Robert) hasn’t discussed my calendar completely yet but I am preparing for the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games.

“I next want to win gold at Asian Games and want to give my best at the CWG. I am going to be up against the senior and I want that experience," Shaili told News18.com in an exclusive interaction.

Shaili said she considers herself lucky that she was able to keep training to an extent during the coronavirus lockdowns even as a lot of other athletes couldn’t. She shared that during the first wave in 2020, everyone was sent home but she chose to stay back in Bengaluru at the SAI facility and Robert used to advise her on the training that she could do on her own.

“Bobby sir was also not allowed inside the SAI facility but he used to tell me the little exercises around the muscles needed in my event and I worked on it. Like my hamstring muscle is a bit weak, so I worked there and there were a few techniques of mine that needed work, sir used to tell me to work on that.

“During the third wave, I got Covid in January and my training had stopped for a week," she shared.

WHAT SHAILI’S REGULAR ROUTINE LOOKS LIKE

The long jumper wakes up at 5am for a 6am training session and goes to the ground after completing some stretching and rolling in the room itself.

At the training ground, Robert comes with his session plan and executes the main workout for the day. The morning session takes place from 6am to 9:30-10am.

Thereafter, Shaili has her breakfast, following which she has a half an hour recovery session. Her breakfast usually includes eggs, cut fruits, juice, daliya and milk.

Shaili has her lunch between 12:30pm-1pm and from 2pm-3pm, she has her academic class.

The second training session takes place from 3:30pm-7:30pm post which she has her dinner and sleeps by 10pm.

Her lunch and dinner include chapati, dal, green vegetables, salad, curd, lassi and chicken.

WORK ON ONESELF

Shaili shared that there were a lot of new things that she experienced at the Junior World Championships.

“Over there I saw how the foreign athletes react and how their confidence is. They intimidate opponents just by their outlook and demeanour."

Shaili also makes it a point to learn by herself by following world-class athletes and their jump techniques on Instagram and YouTube. “I notice the and their techniques and write down where I need to work."

Shaili also has Anju by her side to learn about long jump techniques.

“There are a few things in my technique that are not right and she (Anju Bobby George) understands that. She has been an athlete and she is able to explain to me quite a few intricacies like how to handle mental pressure," Shaili said.

The 18-year-old was also all praise for the Athletics Federation of India and the way they sort out the calendar for the national events.

“The national competitions and the scheduled organisation of them have helped a lot. The AFI tells us about the competitions beforehand and so, we are able to prepare accordingly and decide the competitions we want to participate in."

Shaili was elated to have joined the Adidas family and shared a story about how people around her home in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, didn’t think she could have been an athlete and that it was her mother’s faith and will that gave her the career.

“I am happy to have joined the Adidas family. I had always wanted it. Earlier, we used to watch other athletes wear these brands and now, I have that.

“Their ‘Impossible is Nothing’ campaign is very true for me. I started at 13 and everyone used to tell my mother that I was very thin and I shouldn’t be put in sports. But my mother sent me for it and used to say that there is nothing that I couldn’t do. Today, I am doing it and now those people also say that Shaili can do anything and she is doing it. Now, they are the ones inspired by me."

