War in Ukraine: International Tennis Bodies Rally for the Cause of Ukraine

The tennis community was among the first of many to flock to the support of the Ukrainian people who are faced with the predicament of standing up to the Russian battalion tasked with the military operation in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the international bodies governing Tennis, including the ITF, ATP, and WTA, along with the representatives from the events in the annual tennis circuit, put up a joint statement condemning the acts of violence committed by Russia.

“A deep sense of distress, shock, and sadness has been felt across the entire tennis community following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the past week," the statement read.

The bodies echoed the opinion of the numerous tennis stars that had called for an end to the violence and return to normalcy.

“Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine, and we commend the many tennis players who have spoken out and taken action against this unacceptable act of aggression."

The immediate priority of the governing institutions was the safety of the tennis community.

“The focus of the WTA and ATP in particular in recent days has been on contacting current and former players, and other members of the tennis community from Ukraine and neighboring countries, to check on their safety and offer any assistance."

The international governing bodies of tennis stood together in their condemnation of Russia’s action and agreed upon a couple of essential decisions.

Firstly, the event slated to take place in Moscow later this year was suspended.

“The WTA and ATP Boards have made the decision to suspend the WTA / ATP combined event, scheduled this October in Moscow." read the statement.

Further, the decision to suspend the memberships of the Russian Tennis Federation and the Belarus Tennis Federation and to withdraw their entries from all ITF international team events until notified otherwise was established.

“This action follows the cancellation of all ITF tournaments in Russia and Belarus indefinitely," the document said.

And finally, it was decided that players from Russia and Belarus will be allowed to continue competing in international tennis events on Tour and at the Grand Slams, under the condition that they do not represent the banners of Russia or Belarus until further instructions.