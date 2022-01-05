Washington NFL Team to Reveal New Name on Feb 2 After Ditching Redskins Moniker in 2020

The Washington Football Team said Tuesday it will reveal the club’s new name next month, ending a guessing game which began after the franchise ditched its controversial Redskins moniker in 2020. Washington team president Jason Wright said in a statement the new name would be announced on February 2. The team became known simply as the Washington Football Team in 2020 after pressure from sponsors amid nationwide soul-searching over racial justice issues in the United States following the murder of George Floyd.

Washington’s former Redskins name had long been criticised as pejorative to Native Americans, with the Navajo Nation branding it “racist and disparaging".

Wright said on Tuesday the team’s new name “aligns with our values and carries forth our rich history" following extensive consultations with fans.

Wright however ruled out two popular suggested names for the team — the Washington Wolves or Washington RedWolves.

Wright said that while Wolves had emerged as an early fan favourite, trademark and legal considerations made it a non-starter.

“Once we began looking into Wolves, however, we became aware of a notable challenge: trademarks held by other teams would limit our ability to make the name our own," Wright said.

“We didn’t want to risk going down a route that could be dotted with legal hurdles."

Other reported frontrunners for the new name include the Admirals, Red Hogs, Sentinels, Defenders, Presidents and Commanders.

