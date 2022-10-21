Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers vs San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NBA Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Washington Wizards kicked off the NBA 2022-23 season on a promising note after clinching a comfortable 107-114 win against Indiana Pacers. In their next match, the Wizards will be up against Chicago Bulls on Saturday at the Capital One Arena. Bulls, on the other hand, come into the game after recording a win against Miami Heat in their season opener.

Indiana Pacers will be aiming for their first win of the season when they will be in action on Saturday. Pacers, in their next match, will take on San Antonio Spurs. For Spurs, their forward Keldon Johnson displayed an impressive game in the season opener against Charlotte Hornets but it was not enough to avoid a defeat.

Boston Celtics forwards Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum picked up where they had left off last season. Both Brown and Tatum scored 35 points each for the Celtics to earn a win against the Philadelphia 76ers in their first match of the season. In their next match, Celtics will face Miami Heat at the FTX Arena on Saturday.

Advertisement

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker scored 28 points against Dallas Mavericks to secure a much-needed winning start to the new NBA season. Suns will now be up against Portland Trail Blazers, in their next match scheduled to be played on Saturday.

Ahead of Saturday’s NBA matches between Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers vs San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns; here is all you need to know:

What date NBA matches between Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers vs San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns will be played?

The NBA matches between Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers vs San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns will take place on October 22, Saturday.

Advertisement

Where will the NBA matches Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers vs San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns be played?

The NBA match between Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls will be played at the Capital One Arena.

Indiana Pacers vs San Antonio Spurs game will be played at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics NBA match will be played at the FTX Arena.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns game will be played at the Moda Center.

Advertisement

What time will the NBA matches Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers vs San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns begin?

The NBA match between Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls will begin at 4:30 am.

The Indiana Pacers vs San Antonio Spurs match will begin at 4:30 am IST.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics NBA match will begin at 5 am IST.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns match will begin at 7:30 am.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers vs San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns matches?

Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers vs San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns NBA matches will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers vs San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns NBA matches?

Advertisement

Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers vs San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns NBA matches will be streamed live on Voot Select and Jio TV. The games can also be streamed on NBA.com and NBA mobile application on a subscription basis

Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls Possible Starting XI:

Washington Wizards Predicted Starting Line-up: Kyle Kuzma (F), Deni Avidja (F), Kristaps Porzingis (C), Bradley Beal (G), Monte Morris (G)

Chicago Bulls Predicted Starting Line-up: DeMar Derozan (F), Patrick Williams (F), Nikola Vucevic (C), Ayo Dosunmu (G), Alex Caruso (G)

Indiana Pacers vs San Antonio Spurs Possible Starting XI:

Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting Line-up: Buddy Hield (F), Terry Taylor (F), Jalen Smith (C), Tyrese Haliburton (G), Chris Duarte (G)

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Starting Line-up: Keldon Johnson (F), Jeremy Sochan (F), Jakob Poeltl (C), Devin Vassell (G), Tre Jones (G)

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Possible Starting XI:

Miami Heat Predicted Starting Line-up: Jimmy Butler (F), Caleb Martin (F), Bam Adebayo (C), Kyle Lowry (G), Tyler Herro (G)

Boston Celtics Predicted Starting Line-up: Jaylen Brown (F), Jayson Tatum (F), Al Horford (C), Marcus Smart (G), Derrick White (G)

Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns Possible Starting XI:

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Starting Line-up: Josh Hart (F), Jerami Grant (F), Jusuf Nurkic (C), Damian Lillard (G), Anfernee Simons (G)

Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Line-up: Mikal Bridges (F), Cameron Johnson (F), Deandre Ayton (C), Devin Booker (G), Chris Paul (G)

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here