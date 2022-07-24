WATCH: A.R. Rahman's Upbeat Chess Olympiad 2022 Anthem

Grammy and Oscar-winning composer, A.R. Rahman has composed an anthem for International Chess Olympiad, 2022 set to be held in Chennai from July 28. Rahman can also be seen performing in the promotional video titled ‘Welcome to Namma Ooru (Our City) Chennai’.

In the video, the composer is dressed in all white as he brings the fusion of traditional and contemporary clothing. The composer paired the traditional veshti with a white shirt rounded up with a white jacket and black shoes.

The video shows the composer singing and swinging to the music as he walks on the famous Napier bridge constructed over Cooum river. The bridge is an eye-catcher as it has been painted thematically like a Chess board for the upcoming Olympiad. The bridge is a famous identification to Chennai as it connects Madras University and Island Grounds.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin is also seen in the video as the dancers perform against the backdrop of Mamallapuram monuments. The clip begins with ‘Welcome to Namma Ooru Chennai’ and goes ahead with the words ‘Varuga Varuga Tamizhnattukuu Varuga’ (Warm Welcome to Tamil Nadu) which are interspersed throughout the video.

The International Chess Olympiad, organised by Federation Internationale des Echecs (FIDE) is a biennial chess tournament in which teams representing nations of the world compete.

The event is expected to be inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 28th July in Chennai. The games will be held in the UNESCO Heritage town Mamallapuram, nearly 50kms away from Chennai. The tournament will go on till August 10 and is expected to attract more than 2,000 visitors from 180 countries.

However, teams from China and Russia will not be taking part in this edition of the event. This is also the third time that an Asian country is hosting the event after Dubai and Manila. Originally, Russia was supposed to host the event but due to ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, it was shifted to India.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 and 2021 Chess Olympiads were held online. In 2021, the Olympiad was virtually hosted by China and took place from 20 August to 15 September 2021 on Chess.com’s server. Russia won the tournament with the United States in the second position, and China and India tied for third place. While, in 2020, was announced as a joint gold medal winner of the Olympiad with Russia.

The birth of the Chess Olympiad dates back to 1924 when it was conducted officially. FIDE organised the first Official Olympiad in 1927 in London.

