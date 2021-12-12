One of the most memorable Formula 1 seasons will conclude tonight in Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit when Mercedes’ defending champion Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull’s title challenger Max Verstappen collide in what is expected to be a heated race. Both the drivers, who have hit the headlines for their clashes and digs on each other, are fittingly level on points - 369.5 each, and the equation is simple - win the race and take the title.

However, dig deeper and things get more complicated. There’s still a possibility of Hamilton and Verstappen finishing on level points including in a scenario when both fail to finish the race. In that case, Verstappen will be crowned world champion thanks to his more number of victories as compared to Hamilton this season.

Advertisement

Both have history in sights.

If Hamilton wins, he will surpass the legendary Michael Schumacher to become the driver with most F1 titles in history. Currently, the two are locked at eight-all. On the other hand, Verstappen, in his seventh F1 season, will become the first ever Dutch to be crowned F1 world champion and the second ever driver from Red Bull to do so after Sebastian Vettel who won all his four titles with them.

Verstappen has advantage over Hamilton though having taken the pole with the Briton set to start behind his Dutch rival.

Here’s everything you need to know about the F1 2021 finale

>Hamilton vs Verstappen 2021 Stats

>Points: 369.5 each

>Podium Finishes: Verstappen - 17 | Hamilton - 15

>Races Won: Verstappen - 9 | Hamilton - 8

>Yas Marina Circuit

>Length: 5.281 km

>Laps: 55

>When will the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 race be held?

The Abu Dhabi GP 2021 will be held on December 12 (Sunday).

Advertisement

>What time will the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 race start?

The 2021 F1 season’s final race to be held in Abu Dhabi will start from 6:30 PM IST.

>How to live stream Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 race in India?

The Abu Dhabi GP can be watched live on Disney+ Hotstar’s website and App.

>How watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 race on TV in India?

Star Sports Select will broadcast the race live in India. For other countries, details here.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.