WATCH: Alexander Zverev Suffers Horrific Injury During French Open 2022 Semifinal Against Rafael Nadal

German tennis sensation Alexander Zverev suffered a big blow on Friday as he injured his ankle during the big-ticket semifinal against Rafael Nadal on Court Philippe Chatrier in French Open 2022. It was the 12th game of the second set as Zverev tried to counter the backhand return from Nadal. However, the forehand return from him went wide and he fell on the ground. As his piercing screams of pain echoed around the 15,000-seater court, a tearful Zverev was helped from the court by medics.

However, the German star returned to the court on crutches with Nadal by his side as he withdrew himself from the semifinal clash.

Here is the video of the incident.

The 13-time French Open champion was already leading the match with 7-6 (8), 6-6 when Zverev got injured as he moved to the summit clash where he will face Casper Ruud on Sunday. Nadal becomes the second oldest man to make the final in Paris after 37-year-old Bill Tilden who was runner-up in 1930.

Nadal, himself, is going through a tough time with a chronic left foot injury. There is a big uncertainty regarding his future as he admitted that any match may be the last of his record-breaking French Open career.

Victory saw Nadal, who knocked out world number one and defending champion Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals, take his record at the French Open to 111 wins and just three losses.

If he wins on Sunday, he would be the tournament’s oldest champion, eclipsing 34-year-old compatriot Andres Gimeno who took the title in 1972.

Until the dramatic end of the match, Zverev had been pushing Nadal all the way.

In a rollercoaster, 91-minute first set, Zverev broke in the opening game before Nadal levelled at 4-4. Zverev later said he had “suffered a very serious injury".

“It was a very difficult moment on the court. It looks like a very serious injury but the medical team are still checking it and I will keep you updated," he said.

“But congratulations to Rafa, it’s an amazing achievement to be in the final for the 14th time.

“I hope he goes all the way and makes more history."

(With AFP Inputs)

