Watch: Andy Murray's Magical Moment in Stunning Win as His Opponent Smashes Racquet in Anger

Former world no. 1 Andy Murray is through to the third round of the men’s singles event of the Australian Open 2023 but he has already produced two epic five-setters. The Briton started his campaign against Matteo Berrettini in the first round after wasting a 2-0 advantage before edging ahead in the decider 7-6.

And then in the next round, he outlasted local favourite Thanasi Kokkinakis but this time launching a memorable turnaround after trailing 0-2. That the contest went late into the night and only ended a couple of hours before the daybreak was just one of the several notable moments from Murray’s 4-6, 6-7, 7-6, 6-3, 7-5 marathon win.

Also Read: Top Indian Wrestlers vs WFI - A Timeline of Events

Advertisement

Having lost the opening two sets, Murray was trailing 0-2 in the third. He had the advantage with Kokkinakis serving and hoping to bring the game back on deuce.

The Aussie was in advantageous positions on as many as five different occasions for this point but each time, Murray managed to pull off stunning saves before Kokkinakis crashed one of the shots into the net.

And then Murray put his hand near his ear, asking the crowd to get louder even as his opponent smashed his racquet onto the court in sheer frustration.

That point sparked the 35-year-old’s comeback as he drew level by winning two sets.

However, Murray was angered after he was not allowed to use the restroom with the umpire informing him he has already used his quota of trips.

“It’s a joke, it’s a joke. You know it as well. It’s disrespectful to you, disrespectful to the ball children, disrespectful to the players and we are not allowed to go to the toilet. Ridiculous!" Murray said.

Advertisement

Also Read: PSG Beat Saudi All Star XI 5-4

Murray was also unhappy that the match finished after 4 am.

“Finishing at 4am isn’t ideal. Because I don’t know who it’s beneficial for. A match like that, and we come here after the match and we’re discussing the time rather than it being like epic Murray-Kokkinakis match, it ends in a bit of a farce," he said.

“Amazingly people stayed until the end. I really appreciate people doing that, creating an atmosphere for us at the end. Some people need to work the following day and everything. If my child was a ball kid for a tournament, they’re coming home at five in the morning, as a parent, I’m snapping at that," he added.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Sports News here