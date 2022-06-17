Watch: Boxing Legend Mike Tyson 'Feeling Beautiful' as he Dances in a Bumblebee Costume

The fearsome Mike Tyson is softening up with age. His latest antics are a proof of that as the legendary boxer was seen dancing around dressed as a Bumblebee during an American Talk show recently.

Tyson appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Show where he danced with TV personality Guillermo Rodriguez and later shared a video of himself in the bee costume on his Instagram account which he cleverly captioned, “it’s none of your beeznuss’ while singing ‘I feel beautiful’.

The clip quickly went viral with over 8 lakh likes and more than 22,000 comments.

When 20, Tyson became the youngest ever boxing heavyweight world champion in 1986, carving for himself a storied career. After retiring in 2005, he ventured into public speaking and built a successful cannabis business.

In November 2020, the 55-year-old returned to the ring in an exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr with the fight ending in a draw after eight rounds.

Popular social media personality Jake Paul who has turned into a professional boxer has been trying to fix himself a bout with Tyson, a prospect which the legend hasn’t taken seriously but does think it could be “really interesting."

“I’ve never taken it very serious but that could be really interesting," Tyson told Jimmy Kimmel. “He’s skilled enough yes, I’m going to give it to him, he’s skilled enough because he keeps winning. Even if he’s fighting guys you don’t believe are good enough fighters, they should be able to beat him, but they can’t.

“So he’s beating people who really he shouldn’t really be beating, we’ve got to give him that credit. He’s beating people that he should not really be beating and he’s doing good man," he added.

To his credit Jake has a 5-0 record and thinks that despite the massive age-difference Tyson, “still looks strong, fast and very capable and can obviously still take a punch."

