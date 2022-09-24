Watch: BWF No.1 HS Prannoy Plays Spirited Rally Against Little Girl

India badminton ace HS Prannoy has been in excellent form recently and was a vital cog in leading India to their first-ever Thomas Cup title in May. Prannoy has competed in 13 events on the BWF World Tour this season and is currently at the top of the ranking charts with 58,090 points.

Prannoy who hails from Kerala currently trains at the renowned Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad. In a recent video posted by the Premier Badminton League, Prannoy was seen on the court playing against a little girl, who was surprisingly pretty good for her age. The two had a short rally where the kid efficiently returned the shots over the net before finally mistiming one. Prannoy kept motivating the little girl and kept her in good spirits.

The PBL put the icing on the cake by penning a heart-warming caption for the cute video. “Beast vs Little Warrior Who do you think won this cutest encounter?" PBL’s caption read.

The Swashbuckling Badminton player was on a break from the court as he got married to his long-time partner Swetha Rachel Thomas in September.

The 30-year-old had finished top of the charts in the ‘Race to Guangzhou,’ which determines qualifiers for the season-ending BWF World Tour Final. At the Swiss Open BWF Super 300 tournament, Prannoy produced his greatest performance of the season and reached the final. He also carried his purple patch by reaching the semi-final stage of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 and the Indonesia Open Super 1000 events where he bagged valuable ranking points.

The BWF World Tour Rankings are not the same as the world badminton rankings. In the world rankings, Prannoy is currently placed at the 18th spot in the men’s singles charts.

The World Tour rankings take into consideration a player’s top ten highest-scoring tournaments during the calendar year.

The BWF Rankings solely take into account performances in BWF World Tour tournaments. The top players from both the singles and the doubles category in the BWF World Tour Rankings at qualify for the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals.

The 2022 BWF World Tour began in January with the India Open Super 500 tournament and will finish with the BWF World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, China from December 14 to 18. Prannoy will be eyeing to bag his first ever BMF World Tour Title, come December.

