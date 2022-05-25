Watch: Clip of Lewis Hamilton Near Red Bull Car Goes Viral

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is having a torrid 2022 season having lost the title narrowly to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in controversial fashion last year. Hamilton is currently languishing at the sixth position in the drivers’ standings.

At the Spanish GP, Hamilton put in a spirited performance to finish 5th. After the race, a video went viral that showed Hamilton behind Red Bull’s car at parc ferme, the area where the vehicles are parked after the race.

“That’s my video/photo, it’s still not clear whether he touched it or not," wrote a user who shared the video.

F1 journalist, Will Buxton has quote tweeted the clip and suggested that Hamilton had avoided contact and was making every effort not to touch the Red Bull Car.

“From this… doesn’t look comparable to the Verstappen Brazil incident. Appears he’s just walking through. You’re normally not supposed to enter parc ferme, regardless of whether you’re a driver or not, but this doesn’t appear to be the hoopla being suggested," read Buxton’s tweet.

It is worth noting that Article 2.5.1 of the FIA’s International Sporting Code does not allow drivers to touch F1 cars in parc ferme. Article 2.5.1 says, “Inside the parc ferme, only the officials assigned may enter. No operation, checking, tuning or repair is allowed unless authorised by the same officials or by the applicable regulations."

F1 world champion Verstappen was fined $75,000 last year for taking a close look at Mercedes’ rear wing and making contact with Hamilton’s car while it was parked at the Brazil GP.

Coming to this season’s F1 standings, Dutch driver Verstappen is back in the lead after a terrific show in the Spanish Grand Prix. This was Verstappen’s third consecutive victory. What worked out really well for him was the fact that Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc’s car broke down and he couldn’t complete the race.

It was a 1-2 finish for Red Bull in Barcelona. Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez finished in the second spot ahead of George Russell of Mercedes.

Red Bull is also ahead of Ferrari in the Constructor Standings as of now. However, Ferrari has produced a stellar performance this year to be back in the reckoning.

The next race is in Monaco.

