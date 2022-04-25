Watch: Dillian Whyte’s Tooth Goes Flying Out As Tyson Fury Lands Big Punch

The Wembley Stadium in London saw one of the highest attendances ever as Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte fought each other to bag the WBC heavyweight title. The boxing match ended with a sensational knockout as Whyte walked right into Fury’s right-hand uppercut in the sixth round.

The match churned out some jaw-dropping moments, including one where one of Whyte’s teeth is seen flying right out as Fury lands a throbbing punch on his face. Images and videos of the incident quickly surfaced on social media.

If the images were not enough, one of the fans watching the match at home captured the video of Whyte’s tooth flying out of his mouth. Watch:

Thirty-three-year-old Tyson Fury defeated 34-year-old Dillian Whyte successfully defending his WBS heavyweight title. Fury entered the ring with an impeccable record of 31-0-1, while Whyte entered the bout after winning 12 of his last 13 matches.

The ’Gypsy King’ dominated the first five rounds as Whyte grappled with the lack of offence against Fury. As the match entered the sixth round, the audience witnessed a couple of moments where Whyte staggered after Fury’s blows to the head. With Whyte full of fatigue, Fury made the most of it and decided to finish it off with a hard uppercut. What followed was ‘Lights out’ for Whyte who landed on the ground on his back. Though he got up instantly, the referee culminated the bout as Whyte tumbled on his feet, ending up on the ropes.

Tyson Fury had been hinting at a possible retirement after the fight at Wembley, at least a week before the event. The British sportsman says he will quit with a historic 32-0-1 but we have all seen boxers come out of retirement for big money bouts. Let’s see what happens next.

