WATCH: Indian Women's Hockey Team's Celebration on Return Following FIH Nations Cup Triumph

The Indian women’s hockey team scripted history by clinching the inaugural edition of the FIH Nations League.

The Indian ladies got the better of their Spanish counterparts with a 1-0 win over the Iberians in the finals of the Nations League on Saturday.

With the win, the Indian women’s team earned a promotion to the 2023-24 edition of the FIH Pro League.

As the jubilant squad travelled back to the country, the unit was spotted in high spirits, grooving to the rhythm of the famous ‘Champion, champions’ track made famous by the cricketing exploits of West Indies allrounder Dwayne Bravo.

India’s Gurjit Kaur scored the crucial solitary goal in the summit clash against Spain to help India come away from the tournament in Valencia with silverware. She converted a sixth-minute penalty corner to give the visitors the lead, which they held on to till the very end to seal the title.

The players danced with uncontrollable joy following their special feat which was a fruit of their remarkable efforts.

India opened the tournament with a 3-1 win over Chile before going on to beat Japan 2-1. The women in blue topped their group with 9 points from three games as they finished off their final group game with a convincing 2-0 win over South Africa.

India faced Ireland in the semi-final as the team’s skipper Savita Punia starred in the penalty shoot-out following a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Ultimately, India edged the Irish out 2-1 on penalties to set up a final against host nation Spain, which they won to get their hands on the title.

Savita Punia was also awarded the best goalkeeper of the tournament award for her exploits between the posts as she lead her team to an unforgettable victory.

Gurjit Kaur ended the campaign as India’s top scorer with 2 goals, one behind the tournament’s highest goal-getter Katheryn Mullan of Ireland.

Salima Tete, Beauty Dungdung, Udita Duhan, Deep Grace Ekka, Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari and Sonika Tandi all bagged a goal each in the competition to ensure India walked out winners.

