Watch: Juan Martin Del Potro Boasts about Screwing Up Roger Federer in US Open 2009 Final

US Open 2022 has come to an end with teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz defeating Casper Ruud in the Men’s Singles Final. Tennis’ fourth and final Grand Slam of the year featured scintillating tennis throughout the fortnight. Recently, a delightful video from the US Open has surfaced on social media. Sports journalist Lautaro Chade has tweeted a hilarious video of tennis legend Juan Martin del Potro from this year’s US Open. In the video, the Argentine star can be seen boasting about defeating Roger Federer at Flushing Meadows back in 2009. While showing the honours board to somebody, Del Potro can be heard saying, “Federer, Federer, Federer, Federer, Federer. Y acá lo cagué (And here I screwed up)."

Del Potro was spotted at the Flushing Meadows for the Men’s Singles Final between Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud. The 33-year-old remains one of the most famous US Open champions. Back in 2009, Del Potro had stunned Roger Federer in the US Open Men’s Singles Final.

The Argentine had bounced back from a set and a break down to beat the then world number one 3–6, 7–6(5), 4–6, 7–6(4), 6–2. It is worth noting that Roger Federer had won the US open five years in a row before going down to Del Potro in the 2009 final. Federer was in superlative form throughout the season that year. Coming in to the US Open, the Swiss maestro was the overwhelming favourite as he had registered the rare French Open-Wimbledon double. For this reason, Del Potro’s win over fan-favourite Federer remains one of the most sensational upsets of the Open Era.

Juan Martin del Potro retired from the game earlier this year at the Argentina Open. The former world No 3 decided that it is finally time for him to hang up his boots after battling a knee injury for many years.

In addition to his 2009 US Open victory, the highlight of Del Potro’s career includes winning the bronze and silver medals for Argentina at the Olympic Games in 2012 and 2016 respectively.

