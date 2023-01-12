WATCH | Lewis Hamilton Trains in Antarctica Amid Penguins and Seals

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton shared a video of himself training in Antarctica during the off-season.

The video shows the Mercedes driver jogging around in the biting cold as he pans his camera towards the habitation present in the ecosystem.

The 38-year-old was spotted in the video saying ‘Out here for a run’ before turning the camera towards a waddle of penguins.

Further along the video, he pans his camera towards the sight of a seal inhabiting the region.

The Brit registered his first-ever Formula One season without a race win in the year 2022 as rival Max Verstappen broke multiple records en route to his second title.

In the year prior to that, Hamilton had conceded the crown to the Dutchman in dramatic fashion in the final race of the year in Abu Dhabi, giving Verstappen his first-ever F1 title.

But, Verstappen’s second title on the trot did not call for any drama as the Dutchman dominated the circuit winning 15 races in the year, surpassing German greats Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel for the most number of race wins in a year.

Hamilton was set back by Mercedes’ early issues with porpoising as the racing calendar rolled around. And by the time Toto Wolff and his men had found ways to remedy the issues troubling the racer and his automobile Red Bull and Verstappen were so far ahead in the title race that there was no clawing back for the Brit.

Hamilton will hope for a better season in the year 2023 as he awaits the first race of the year in Bahrain. The Sakhir curtain raiser will be preceded by pre-season testing at the same venue on the 23rd, 24th and 25th of February.

Though the 2022 season was a forgettable one for the Brit, he will surely take positives from the campaign as he heads into the new season.

