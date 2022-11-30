WATCH | National Sports Awards 2022 Ceremony - Sharath Kamal Achanta Receives Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

India’s Veteran table tennis player Sharath Kamal Achanta headlined the National Sports Awards 2022 and was conferred with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award - given for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over the period of the previous four years by President of India Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance in Sports and Games was given to 25 sportspersons including Seema Punia, Lakshya Sen, Nikhat Zareen, R Praggnanandhaa, Deep Grace Ekka, Sushila Devi, Sagar Kailas Ovhalkar, Omprakash Mitharval, Vikas Thakur, Manasi Girishchandra Joshi among others.

Advertisement

Five coaches were been chosen for Dronacharya Award in the regular category and three coaches in lifetime category. Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement in Sports and Games was given to four sportspersons including Ashwini Akkunji C, Dharamvir Singh, B.C Suresh and Nir Bahadur Gurung.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Three entities including TransStadia Enterprises Private Limited, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology and Ladakh Ski and Snowboard Association were recommended for Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar.

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy 2022 was given to Guru Nanak Dev University of Amritsar. National Sports Awards are given every year to recognize and reward excellence in sports.

Read all the Latest Sports News here