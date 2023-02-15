Watch: Neeraj Chopra Sweats it out in South Africa, Shares Video of Incredible Training Routine

India’s golden boy, the first ever Indian athlete to win a goal medal at the Diamond League, and Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra is leaving no stone unturned to breach the 90-metre mark.

Chopra, who is currently training in Potchefstroom in South Africa has shared a video of himself and it has to be said, the 25-year-old looks simply unstoppable.

Neeraj has been very active on social media recently, he has been sharing multiple videos and photos as he prepares for the upcoming season. It is going to be a busy year for the Javelin ace with the postponed Asian Games and the IAAF World Champions scheduled for August later this year.

While the Indian athlete prepares for the challenges ahead, his workout routine has fans thrilled on social media.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| ISL 2022-23, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Scores and Latest Updates: BFC Eye Playoffs, MCFC Aim for Invincibility

In his latest video, Neeraj Chopra can be seen jumping over a number of hurdles. While it may look like it’s not a lot, doing that does take a lot of core strength.

The athlete from Haryana shared the video with the caption, “Jumps". In almost one hour after the video was uploaded, it garnered nearly 70k likes on Instagram.

Watch:

Neeraj has so far not been able to make it past the 90-metre mark in Javelin but that’s what he will be hoping to do this season.

Chopra had missed the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year owing to an injury he picked up at the World Athletics Championship and after going recovering from that setback he finished last season on a high by winning the Diamond League gold medal with a throw of 88.44 metres.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| Khelo India Winter Games: Hosts Jammu and Kashmir Seal Pole Position With 26 Medals

Earlier, Neeraj had met up with the Indian Women’s U-19 cricket team before during their ICC T20 U-19 Women’s World Cup campaign. Chopra gave a pep talk to the Indian teens ahead of their final against England U-19.

And it seems that Neeraj Chopra’s words did have a positive effect on the Indian players as Shafali Verma’s side went on to claim the title, which would be the first ever ICC trophy won by the Indian women’s team across age levels.

Read all the Latest Sports News here