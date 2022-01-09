WATCH | Neeraj Chopra's Hardcore Gym Work is All the Motivation You Need

India’s only athletics gold medallist >Neeraj Chopra is back to his hardcore exercises as he is in the United States, preparing for the 2022 season. Since winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj was part of a number of functions where he was affiliated and he ended his 2021 season early.

On Sunday, Neeraj took to Instagram to post a video of himself doing a lot of gym work and the tire jump as well. If you need motivation to get up and get going in the winter, this is it.

Neeraj captioned the video, “Effort and hard work have no substitutes."

Neeraj is the first Olympic gold medal winner in track and field events as he clinched the top prize in the men’s javelin event at Tokyo 2020.

The man with the golden arm threw the javelin a distance of 87.58m on August 7, 2021 to etch his name in the memories of more than a billion Indians.

Multiple brand deals and numerous appearances interviews across mediums followed as Neeraj became the darling of the nation.

The >Indian Post Office choose to honour the athlete with a customised letterbox in his home town of Khandra in Panipat. The letterbox is painted in gold, and has the message - “In honour of Javelin Throw Gold Medal Winner Tokyo Olympics 2020 Shri Neeraj Chopra."

Neeraj Chopra has returned to training at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Centre in California for 90 days with coach Klaus Bartoneitz and physiotherapist Ishaan Marwaha with sights set on the World Championship, Diamond League, Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games next year.

“The last three weeks have been very good for training. Yes, initially the fitness was a bit low, but slowly the fitness is coming back again," Neeraj Chopra said during a recent press interaction.

Neeraj said that his plan is to get fitter first and then work on the shortcomings of his technique en route to breaching the 90-meter mark.

“Training is going well. I am doing fitness, endurance training. There may be stress with Corona, but I am ready. Coaches say that if I pay more attention to technique, then I can cross the figure of 90 meters continuously."

When asked what his gold medal will mean for the sport of Javelin throw in India, Neeraj said that the children have been inspired by him.

“As an athlete, the year 2021 has been really great for me, I made a promising start to my Olympics with a gold medal and for Indian sports, both Olympics and Paralympics were great this year. We faced some issues due to COVID but still, 2021 had been a memorable year for sports," said Neeraj.

“It felt great to win the gold. It was my dream since childhood to play at the Olympics and win the gold. Because of me, Javelin is getting a lot of recognition these days. Opportunities have been created for the younger generations now. Earlier, children didn’t know how to start playing Javelin but now things have changed and a lot of people are interested in this sport," he added.

