WATCH: Neeraj Chopra's Title Clinching Throw in Kuortane

Indian javelin ace Neeraj Chopra added another feather in his cap as he took home the gold at the Kuortane Games in Finland.

Chopra registered a best throw of 86.69m in the Finnish event as he beat Keshorn Walcott Trinidad and Tobago and world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada to the title.

Chopra uploaded a post on Instagram that read “Tough conditions with the weather, but happy to get my first win of the season here at Kuortane. I’m feeling good and looking forward to starting my Diamond League season at @bauhausgalan on the 30th. Thank you for all the messages and support."

He achieved the mark on his very first throw before following it up with two could and opting to sit out his remaining three attempts as his first throw was good enough to seal the top spot in the contest.

Earlier in the week, Chopra registered a throw of 89.30m at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland surpassing his previous personal best of 88.07 that he set in Patiala last year.

“I am pleased with my performance. It was my first event of the season, so I am happy to have started the season on a high note. My performance here has boosted my confidence significantly," Chopra said after the Paavo Nurmi Games.

Chopra had trained in the USA and Turkey before moving his training camp to Finland before the start of the events in the Scandinavian nation.

Chopra said that he is in a very good space at the moment mentally and is focused on working on his technique and overall performance.

The 24-year-old from Khandra, Haryana shot to mainstream fame following his historic gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with an effort of 87.58m

Chopra, who is a junior commissioned officer in the Indian Army, became the first Indian to win a track and field gold medal at the Olympics.

The next challenge for the promising Indian is the Stockholm edition of the Diamond League on the 30th of June where he will try to continue his form.

