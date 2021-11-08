Watch: PV Sindhu Grooves on Ckay’s ‘Love Nwantit’ in This Viral Video

India’s double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu was recently spotted grooving to Nigerian singer Ckay’s famous song ‘love nwanti’. The video of the same was shared by Sindhu on Instagram along with a dancing emoji. The footage is likely from Sindhu’s Diwali celebration. The ace player’s dance clip was an instant hit among her followers as it garnered over 300k likes on the photo and video sharing platform. The fans of Sindhu were also impressed with the shuttler’s dance moves as they flooded the comment section of the post with their remark.

>Have a look at Sindhu’s dance video here:

Lakshmi Manchu, Telugu actress and television presenter, also appeared in the comment section of the post and dropped a one-word reply. “Cutie," she wrote on the post.

“You are more than beautiful," read another remark on the post. “Most beautiful girl from India," wrote a user along with two red-heart emojis.

Sindhu also shared a bunch of photographs with her fans from her Diwali celebrations and extended her greetings to them on the auspicious occasion. “Feelin’ bright like a streak of light," Sindhu wrote in the caption box of the post on Instagram.

“Happy Diwali," she wrote in another post.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Sindhu was awarded Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour of the country, by President Ram Nath Kovind in an award ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

World number 7 in BWF rankings was last seen in action during the 2021 French Open in Paris. She had crashed out from the tournament after losing to Japanese Shuttler Sayaka Takahashi 21-18, 16-21, 12-21 in the semi-final round.

Prior to this, Sindhu had bowed down from Denmark Open last month in the quarterfinals after losing to Korean player An Seyoung. Sindhu was not able to match Seyoung’s challenge and was beaten in just 36 minutes 11-21 12-21 in straight sets.

