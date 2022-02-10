WATCH | Red Bull Launch 2022 Car as Max Verstappen Prepares for F1 Title Defence

Red Bull launched their new car ahead of the upcoming Formula One 2022 season where their number one driver 24-year-old Max Verstappen will be defending his Drivers’ Championship title. Verstappen beat defending champion Lewis Hamilton to the F1 title on the last lap of the final race of the season at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Red Bull, however, fell short in the constructors’ championship against Mercedes and this season, they will want to get both in their corner.

Last season, Verstappen raced with No.33 but this year he will take No.1 while Sergio Perez will keep No.11. Red Bull launched what appeared to be a showcar as they attempt to keep RB18 under wraps for a while longer. Team Principal Christian Horner said that by the time the first race of the season dawns upon, the car “won’t look very much like this".

Red Bull are the second team to launch their 2022 programme after Haas did it on Friday. They had a new livery on a car that resembels greatly to the showcar F1 produced for the new regulations with a digital launch from the Red Bull Racing Technology Campus.

Since engine partner Honda left F1, this is the first car Red Bull have created. The power unit being used was created by the Japanese manufacturer but it will be badged under the operation’s new engine division Red Bull Powertrains.

Red Bull also extended their partnership with Oracle, with the American cloud company becoming the title sponsor.

Working with Oracle, the team said they increased the number of simulations they ran 1,000x to improve the accuracy of their predictions.

We’ll see the car hit the track in anger later this month when all the teams complete three days of running at Barcelona.

Verstappen, at the launch, said he was eager to get into the car and drive it as the new season nears.

“I’m just looking forward to get back in the car and start driving it, to see how everything is handling. I had a good bit of time off and recharged to go driving again.

“I just do what I do all the time - there is no reason to suddenly be different and of course, as a driver now with the new regulations, you have to get used to the car. It’s not like you just jump in and it’s an upgrade from last year. So that is going to be the biggest adaptation.

“A lot is unknown about the car. So personally I feel good. What is important is that you prepare yourself in the best way possible physically. But in terms of the car, you don’t know. So that’s why I’m very curious to see how the car is behaving on track… But the rest, I think it’s pretty straightforward."

