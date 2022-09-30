Watch: Terrifying Scenes at Singapore GP as Pierre Gasly's Car Catches Fire

In a shocking incident during the practice session for the Singapore Grand Prix on Friday, AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly’s car burst into flames after the Frenchman had entered the pit-lane. Thankfully, the mechanics reacted quickly to put out the fire even as Gasly got himself out of the car in what were terrifying few moments.

A clip of the incident was shared by F1 via their official Twitter handle confirming that Gasly wasn’t injured after his car suddenly caught fire.

“A fiery moment for Pierre Gasly in the pit lane during FP2. The Frenchman escaped the cockpit and injury after his AlphaTauri car suddenly caught fire before the flames were extinguished," the tweet read.

There has been no official word from the team so far as to what might have led to the incident. However, Gasly later successfully completed the second practice session.

His teammate Yuki Tsunoda, though, failed to do so after being troubled by a fuel system issue.

Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc powered their Ferraris to a one-two in second practice while runaway championship leader Max Verstappen and Red Bull struggled on Formula One’s return to Asia.

The Dutchman celebrated his 25th birthday Friday with a cake in the Red Bull team hospitality before the first session, then spent most of the second in the garage with mechanics working on his front suspension.

Verstappen, who can retain his Formula One world championship with a race win on Sunday if other results go his way, did emerge late in the hour-long session for one qualifying simulation lap.

His time of 1min 42.926sec was good enough only for fourth, 0.339sec behind Sainz who clocked 1:42.587 around the Marina Bay street circuit.

“In FP2 we wanted to try a few things but it took a bit longer than we thought," said Verstappen of the delay in getting out of the garage.

“So it’s not really representative."

With AFP Inputs

