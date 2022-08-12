WATCH: The Great Khali Gets Emotional Over Question About His Birthday Celebration

WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali left his fans stunned on Friday as he was seen upset by the paparazzi’s question regarding his birthday plans. Khali was seen wiping tears from his eyes as he walked off when the cameramen asked him the question. Khali is undoubtedly the biggest Indian name in World Wrestling Entertainment’s (WWE) history.

His real name is Dalip Singh Rana and suffers from acromegaly, which is the reason for his gigantism and chin protrusion. He was born in Dhiraina, Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh.

The former WWE star will turn 50 on August 27 as a video of him went viral on social media where the paparazzi’s asked him to pose for the camera to which Khali walked towards them and posed with a smile. However, someone asked him about the birthday planning and Khali walked off with a somber expression.

The fans reacted to the video with some witty responses.

He joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2006 under the ring name of The Great Khali. He became the first Indian professional wrestler to have a contract with WWE. Khali also won the WWE World Heavyweight Champion on July 20, 2007. His contract ended in 2014, however, since then he made a couple of more appearances at the WWE and was inducted into the Hall of Fame on March 24, 2021.

He has been part of a reality show, Bollywood movies and advertisements after leaving WWE. In recent times he is known for his funny videos on social media.

