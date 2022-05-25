Watch: WWE Champion Roman Reigns And 2-year-old Kid Exchange Looks

Roman Reigns is the undisputed WWE Champion as he currently holds both the WWE Championship and Universal Championship titles. Roman Reigns has become the cornerstone of the WWE Brand and there is a great anticipation on who will challenge him next.

Also Read: ‘I’m Confident India Will Put up a Fantastic Show in FIFA U-17 WC’

Now, a video of the superstar wrestler. shared by Wrestling News on its Twitter account, is going viral. In the video, a two-year-old child can be seen teasing the Tribal Chief in a very adorable fashion.

Roman Reigns decides to play along. The video has been lapped up by fans with over 7,000 likes and 130,000 views on Twitter.

Advertisement

A user wrote, “This is why Roman is the top guy in professional wrestling. Love him or hate him he is Star Power. He’s got “it" and he has filled Cena’s shoes nicely".

Another user tweeted, “In 17 years when Roman is still on this heater of a win streak this kid (Triple M, Mean Mug Max) will be the one to finally take down the tribal chief".

“Could you imagine being that kid… he’s gonna have so much pressure in life now," read another comment.

Advertisement

Roman Reigns is at the peak of his career. At Wrestlemania 38, he defeated Brock Lesnar in front of over 75,000 fans to register the biggest victory of his career.

He won the six-man tag team match for The Bloodline at WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view event. He played a key role in the victory, nailing Drew McIntyre with a Rock Bottom through a table and then speared Riddle minutes later.

According to a report in Wrestling Observer, Reigns will defend his Championships against Riddle at Money in the Bank event. After that he will also take on Randy Orton on July 30th at the SummerSlam.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.