We Have a Really Strong Squad for Davis Cup, Says Rohan Bopanna

After winning the men’s doubles title at the Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune, Rohan Bopanna said that the Indian Davis cup team is very strong and will put up a good show against Denmark in the World Group I Playoffs tie at the Delhi Gymkhana Club on March 4 and 5.

“I think we have a really strong squad going into the Davis Cup this year. For doubles we have Ram, Yuki, Divij, and myself, so a lot of options to play with. It depends on how the first day goes and then it will be the coach’s decision to field the doubles pair," Bopanna said in the post-match press conference on Sunday.

“Playing anywhere in India is special to me and Pune is that much more special because I have lived here for 5 years (1994-99). I have a good connection with the city although when I was living here, the Balewadi Stadium wasn’t even there, there are some really fond memories here in Pune," he added.

The tie will be held at the grass courts of Delhi Gymkhana Club inside a bio-security bubble. World number 212 Sumit Nagal made way for Yuki Bhambri (670) in the Indian squad.

The other members, Ramkumar Ramanathan (185), Prajnesh Gunneswaran (235), doubles specialist Bopanna and Divij Sharan are included while Saketh Myneni and Digvijay Pratap Singh are the two reserve players in the squad.

