'We Were Not Informed': Vinesh Phogat Alleges Protesting Wrestlers Not Consulted About Oversight Committee

Vinesh Phogat has claimed that the protesting wrestlers were told they would be consulted before the formation of the oversight committee

By: Sports Desk

Edited By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: January 24, 2023, 15:48 IST

New Delhi, India

New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Babita Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya addresses a press conference at his residence (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Babita Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya addresses a press conference at his residence (PTI Photo)

The standoff between Indian wrestlers and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) seems to be taking new twists and turns with each passing day. Vinesh Phogat has alleged that the protesting wrestlers were not consulted before the formation of the oversight committee which is investigating the allegations against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Vinesh took to Twitter and alleged that she and the rest of the protesting wrestlers, including the likes of Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik among others were assured that they would be consulted before the formation of the oversight committee.

She expressed her disappointment that none of the wrestlers were consulted about the committee, which is led by legendary boxer MC Mary Kom.

The oversight committee also includes Yogeshwar Dutt, badminton player Tripti Murigunde and Captain Rajagopalan as they have taken over the day-to-day running of WFI.

Vinesh meanwhile alleged that the government had failed to keep its promise.

“हमें आश्वासन दिया गया था कि Oversight Committee के गठन से पहले हमसे परामर्श किया जाएगा। बड़े दुख की बात है कि इस कमेटी के गठन से पहले हमसे राय भी नहीं ली गई" she wrote on Twitter.

It was the latest tweet made by Vinesh Phogat on Tuesday, as she earlier took aim at WFI president Bhushan Sharan Singh, in a series of cryptic tweets.

The situation just keeps on getting worse as the Indian wrestlers had earlier decided to call for Bhushan’s sacking as they protested at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Later, they called off the protest after meeting Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, and the oversight committee was constituted, while WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar was sacked.

Earlier, it was also reported that Bhushan Sharan Singh had decided to move to Delhi High Court against the protesting wrestlers, however, he took to Twitter to clarify the air surrounding the situation.

“No petitions have been submitted by me or any authorized person associated with me against the Delhi government or against the protesting wrestlers," the BJP MP tweeted adding that he has not authorized any advocate, law agency or representative to present the petition in any court of law.

first published: January 24, 2023, 15:48 IST
