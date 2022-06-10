'We'll See What Happens': Manchester City's Bernardo Silva able to 'Unable to Answer' on Barcelona Transfer Rumours

Manchester City’s star midfielder Bernardo Silva made a big statement about his future amid rumours of the Portuguese joining Barcelona in the summer transfer window. It is understood that the Catalan giants are interested in roping in Silva and according to multiple reports the club even had a discussion with the 27-year-old footballer’s agent Jorge Mendes.

The former Benfica and Monaco star registered two vital assists for Portugal during their UEFA Nations League fixture against Czech Republic on Friday. Following Portugal’s 2-0 win against Czech Republic, Silva was asked about the possibilities of joining Barcelona. But in response, Silva did not reveal much.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be able to answer, because I’m at the service of the national team and super focused on the game that remains. When the season ends, we’ll see what happens," he said.

Barcelona might have already expressed their desire to sign Silva but a limited budget can shatter their dreams of acquiring the services of the Premier League-winning midfielder. To make matters tough for the Spanish side, Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola is known to be a big admirer of Silva.

“If they want him, it will be difficult," said Guardiola in Mallorca a few days ago. The report published by Marca further claimed that the starting price to commence discussions is expected to be 100 million euros. It is also reported that Mendes and Barcelona could not come to a mutual agreement after their dinner last Wednesday.

In the recently concluded season, Silva played a key role in helping Manchester City win the English Premier League title. What makes the Portuguese such a coveted midfielder is his ability to score goals and the ability to play almost anywhere in the attack, including both the flanks.

In 2021-22 Premier League, Silva scored eight goals and scripted four assists.

The Portuguese was signed by Manchester City ahead of the 2017-18 season from French club Monaco. Silva has so far played 251 matches for the Manchester-based club and found the back of the net 48 times.

Xavi Hernandez is looking to reboot his Barcelona team for next season’s La Liga and the Champions League. The Spanish giants had a horrid season last time and ended up trophyless. What made matters worse was the fact that eternal rivals Real Madrid won both the Spanish League and the UEFA Champions League.

