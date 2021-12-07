What is Neeraj Chopra's Position in Indian Army Which Contributed in His Success

After the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, we all became acquainted with javelin-thrower Neeraj Chopra as a gold medalist Olympian but very few are familiar with his role in the Indian Army. Originally, Chopra enlisted into the Indian Army as a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and Naib Subedar in 2016 under one of the Army’s oldest rifle regiments and his parent unit — 4 Rajputana Rifles. Naib Subedar is a rank that JCOs reach after 20 years of service. Chopra received a promotion after the Asian Games performance and presently holds the rank of Subedar.

He was chosen for training at the ‘Mission Olympics Wing’ and the Army Sports Institute in Pune after joining the Army. The Indian Army’s Mission Olympics Wing is a programme that identifies and trains promising athletes in 11 sports for national and international tournaments. On August 7, Chopra won the gold in the javelin throw with a record distance of 87.58 metres at the Tokyo Olympics, becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal in an athletics event. With Subedar Chopra’s victory, Mission Olympics Wing’s hard work and dedication came into prominence.

In 2018, he was conferred the Arjuna Award as well as the prestigious Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) in 2020 for his sporting excellence. Chopra received the Khel Ratna Award, also known as the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, for his performance at the Olympics. It is India’s highest sporting honour. After his Tokyo gold, he was assured of a promotion to Subedar-Major, a rank usually attained after 30 years of service, and institutional support for his career.

The great javelin thrower undoubtedly would have made it on his own, but the Army’s support turned out to be crucial. According to India Today, the CRPF, Delhi Police, BSF, and Railways all made a beeline for this young talent, but it took a few senior Army officers and outstanding athletes to persuade Neeraj to join the RajRif, a regiment with outstanding players in athletics, rowing, wrestling, and basketball.

