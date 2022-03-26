When Pullela Gopichand was Blown Away by PM Modi's Energy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for his energy and utilisation of time. Sharing an interesting story about him, former Indian badminton player and coach Pullela Gopichand recalled a meeting where the PM spared him time despite a hectic schedule. Sharing the anecdote in a video shared on Modistory.in, Gopichand narrated how he had approached PM Modi for a meeting in 2019 after winning the Olympic award for coach of the year.

And to Gopichand’s surprise, he was given an appointment at 9 AM the next morning. The former badminton star did not expect such an early appointment as PM Modi was on a long three-nation tour and was supposed to land in India at only 4 AM of the same morning.

Gopichand reconfirmed the time and asked the PM if it was okay. He received confirmation for the meeting and was greeted by the PM at the designated time.

Gopichand said soon after landing in Delhi, Modi even had gone to visit Arun Jaitely’s family after his death but when he turned up for the meeting, there was no trace of the hectic schedule and he was glowing like a “fresh apple."

“Normally you would expect him to be very tired but when I met him, he was glowing like a fresh apple and I was shocked that some could ever be like that," Gopichand added while narrating the incident in the video.

The website, modistory.in, also features other interesting anecdotes of individuals who have met and interacted with PM Modi.

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, and para-athlete Deepa Malik have also narrated their experience of meeting PM Modi. Chopra in his video recalled meeting Modi after returning from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and said that he did not feel as if he was meeting the PM. Chopra added that Modi made sure to make everyone comfortable with his presence.

